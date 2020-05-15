All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23234 Postwood Glen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23234 Postwood Glen Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23234 Postwood Glen Lane

23234 Postwood Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23234 Postwood Glen Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Spring, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,671 sq ft of living space. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23234 Postwood Glen Lane have any available units?
23234 Postwood Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 23234 Postwood Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23234 Postwood Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23234 Postwood Glen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 23234 Postwood Glen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 23234 Postwood Glen Lane offer parking?
No, 23234 Postwood Glen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 23234 Postwood Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23234 Postwood Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23234 Postwood Glen Lane have a pool?
No, 23234 Postwood Glen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23234 Postwood Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 23234 Postwood Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23234 Postwood Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 23234 Postwood Glen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23234 Postwood Glen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 23234 Postwood Glen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine