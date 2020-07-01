All apartments in Spring
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23223 Low Ridge Road

23223 Low Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

23223 Low Ridge Road, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,469 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4679420)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23223 Low Ridge Road have any available units?
23223 Low Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23223 Low Ridge Road have?
Some of 23223 Low Ridge Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23223 Low Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
23223 Low Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23223 Low Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 23223 Low Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 23223 Low Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 23223 Low Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 23223 Low Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23223 Low Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23223 Low Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 23223 Low Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 23223 Low Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 23223 Low Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23223 Low Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 23223 Low Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

