Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23222 Low Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23222 Low Ridge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23222 Low Ridge Road
23222 Low Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
23222 Low Ridge Road, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A nice 3BD/2BA/2GA home in Spring TX. Great floor plan, and large ceramic tile kitchen.
Fenced backyard great for entertaining family and friends.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23222 Low Ridge Road have any available units?
23222 Low Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
Is 23222 Low Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
23222 Low Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23222 Low Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 23222 Low Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 23222 Low Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 23222 Low Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 23222 Low Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23222 Low Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23222 Low Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 23222 Low Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 23222 Low Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 23222 Low Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23222 Low Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 23222 Low Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23222 Low Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23222 Low Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77379
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Similar Pages
Spring 1 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Spring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine