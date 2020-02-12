Darling 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located in Timber Lane Subdivision. Zoned to Spring ISD. Open Living Area w/Gas Fireplace. Kitchen w/Ceramic Tile, Plentiful Cabinet Space and Access to the Back Patio and Fenced In Backyard. Large Master Bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr have any available units?
23210 Timberbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 23210 Timberbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23210 Timberbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23210 Timberbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23210 Timberbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr offer parking?
No, 23210 Timberbrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23210 Timberbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 23210 Timberbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 23210 Timberbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 23210 Timberbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 23210 Timberbrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
