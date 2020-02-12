All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23210 Timberbrook Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23210 Timberbrook Dr
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:05 AM

23210 Timberbrook Dr

23210 Timberbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23210 Timberbrook Dr, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located in Timber Lane Subdivision. Zoned to Spring ISD. Open Living Area w/Gas Fireplace. Kitchen w/Ceramic Tile, Plentiful Cabinet Space and Access to the Back Patio and Fenced In Backyard. Large Master Bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr have any available units?
23210 Timberbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 23210 Timberbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23210 Timberbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23210 Timberbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23210 Timberbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr offer parking?
No, 23210 Timberbrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23210 Timberbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 23210 Timberbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 23210 Timberbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 23210 Timberbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23210 Timberbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 23210 Timberbrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy
Spring, TX 77373
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine