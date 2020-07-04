All apartments in Spring
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23123 Postwood Oak

23123 Postwood Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23123 Postwood Oaks Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4695956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23123 Postwood Oak have any available units?
23123 Postwood Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 23123 Postwood Oak currently offering any rent specials?
23123 Postwood Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23123 Postwood Oak pet-friendly?
No, 23123 Postwood Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23123 Postwood Oak offer parking?
No, 23123 Postwood Oak does not offer parking.
Does 23123 Postwood Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23123 Postwood Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23123 Postwood Oak have a pool?
No, 23123 Postwood Oak does not have a pool.
Does 23123 Postwood Oak have accessible units?
No, 23123 Postwood Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 23123 Postwood Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 23123 Postwood Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23123 Postwood Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 23123 Postwood Oak does not have units with air conditioning.

