All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23119 Lestergate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23119 Lestergate Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23119 Lestergate Drive

23119 Lestergate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23119 Lestergate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!

This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Spring has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23119 Lestergate Drive have any available units?
23119 Lestergate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23119 Lestergate Drive have?
Some of 23119 Lestergate Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23119 Lestergate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23119 Lestergate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23119 Lestergate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 23119 Lestergate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 23119 Lestergate Drive offer parking?
No, 23119 Lestergate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23119 Lestergate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23119 Lestergate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23119 Lestergate Drive have a pool?
No, 23119 Lestergate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23119 Lestergate Drive have accessible units?
No, 23119 Lestergate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23119 Lestergate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23119 Lestergate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West
Spring, TX 77379

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine