Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23118 Pennsgrove Road
23118 Pennsgrove Road

23118 Pennsgrove Road · No Longer Available
Location

23118 Pennsgrove Road, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 4 Bedroom home in established neighborhood with MASSIVE backyard. Large kitchen is open to the living room. Master Bedroom has built-in office area. Secondary Bedrooms boast Jack and Jill bathrooms. This home is clean and ready for immediate move-in. No Carpet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23118 Pennsgrove Road have any available units?
23118 Pennsgrove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23118 Pennsgrove Road have?
Some of 23118 Pennsgrove Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23118 Pennsgrove Road currently offering any rent specials?
23118 Pennsgrove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23118 Pennsgrove Road pet-friendly?
No, 23118 Pennsgrove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23118 Pennsgrove Road offer parking?
Yes, 23118 Pennsgrove Road offers parking.
Does 23118 Pennsgrove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23118 Pennsgrove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23118 Pennsgrove Road have a pool?
No, 23118 Pennsgrove Road does not have a pool.
Does 23118 Pennsgrove Road have accessible units?
No, 23118 Pennsgrove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23118 Pennsgrove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23118 Pennsgrove Road has units with dishwashers.

