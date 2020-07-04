23118 Pennsgrove Road

Updated 4 Bedroom home in established neighborhood with MASSIVE backyard. Large kitchen is open to the living room. Master Bedroom has built-in office area. Secondary Bedrooms boast Jack and Jill bathrooms. This home is clean and ready for immediate move-in. No Carpet!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
