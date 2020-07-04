All apartments in Spring
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:18 PM

23115 Lestergate Drive

23115 Lestergate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23115 Lestergate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Ranch Home with a Private Backyard
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,480 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be wit

(RLNE5655778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23115 Lestergate Drive have any available units?
23115 Lestergate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23115 Lestergate Drive have?
Some of 23115 Lestergate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23115 Lestergate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23115 Lestergate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23115 Lestergate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23115 Lestergate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23115 Lestergate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23115 Lestergate Drive offers parking.
Does 23115 Lestergate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23115 Lestergate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23115 Lestergate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23115 Lestergate Drive has a pool.
Does 23115 Lestergate Drive have accessible units?
No, 23115 Lestergate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23115 Lestergate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23115 Lestergate Drive has units with dishwashers.

