Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

23110 Cimber Lane

23110 Cimber Lane
Location

23110 Cimber Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spring TX rental. Recently restored to new again! Must see, completely updated home!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths with a 2 car garage. Great back yard in a great neighborhood. Close to the pool, park and tennis courts.
Upgrades Included: New Dark Hardwood Floors, New Granite counter tops, sink, faucet and back splash in the kitchen, New Carpet in the Bedrooms, New Granite counter tops, sinks and faucets in the master bedroom. New Tile floors in both bathrooms, New Paint - whole house completely repainted, New Door knobs and fixtures, New Ceiling Fans, New Blinds on every window and much, much more!! GREAT location with easy access to Hardy Toll Road, The Grand Parkway, The Woodlands, I-45, shopping and restaurants. No Section 8/Housing Vouchers accepted at this time. Pets are on a case-by-case basis and breed restrictions apply..

(RLNE3380919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23110 Cimber Lane have any available units?
23110 Cimber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23110 Cimber Lane have?
Some of 23110 Cimber Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23110 Cimber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23110 Cimber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23110 Cimber Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 23110 Cimber Lane is pet friendly.
Does 23110 Cimber Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23110 Cimber Lane offers parking.
Does 23110 Cimber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23110 Cimber Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23110 Cimber Lane have a pool?
Yes, 23110 Cimber Lane has a pool.
Does 23110 Cimber Lane have accessible units?
No, 23110 Cimber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23110 Cimber Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 23110 Cimber Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

