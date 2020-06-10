23110 Cimber Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spring TX rental. Recently restored to new again! Must see, completely updated home!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths with a 2 car garage. Great back yard in a great neighborhood. Close to the pool, park and tennis courts.

Upgrades Included: New Dark Hardwood Floors, New Granite counter tops, sink, faucet and back splash in the kitchen, New Carpet in the Bedrooms, New Granite counter tops, sinks and faucets in the master bedroom. New Tile floors in both bathrooms, New Paint - whole house completely repainted, New Door knobs and fixtures, New Ceiling Fans, New Blinds on every window and much, much more!! GREAT location with easy access to Hardy Toll Road, The Grand Parkway, The Woodlands, I-45, shopping and restaurants. No Section 8/Housing Vouchers accepted at this time. Pets are on a case-by-case basis and breed restrictions apply..



(RLNE3380919)