Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23103 Bayleaf Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM
23103 Bayleaf Drive
23103 Bayleaf Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
23103 Bayleaf Drive, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 BEDROOM HOME WITH A POOL!!! Your next home is waiting for you. Tile floors throughout the home, 2 full baths and 4 large bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23103 Bayleaf Drive have any available units?
23103 Bayleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
What amenities does 23103 Bayleaf Drive have?
Some of 23103 Bayleaf Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23103 Bayleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23103 Bayleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23103 Bayleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23103 Bayleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring
.
Does 23103 Bayleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23103 Bayleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 23103 Bayleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23103 Bayleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23103 Bayleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23103 Bayleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 23103 Bayleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 23103 Bayleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23103 Bayleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23103 Bayleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
