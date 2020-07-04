All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 22906 Koback Corners Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
22906 Koback Corners Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22906 Koback Corners Street

22906 Koback Corners Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22906 Koback Corners Street, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22906 Koback Corners Street have any available units?
22906 Koback Corners Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 22906 Koback Corners Street currently offering any rent specials?
22906 Koback Corners Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22906 Koback Corners Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22906 Koback Corners Street is pet friendly.
Does 22906 Koback Corners Street offer parking?
No, 22906 Koback Corners Street does not offer parking.
Does 22906 Koback Corners Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22906 Koback Corners Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22906 Koback Corners Street have a pool?
No, 22906 Koback Corners Street does not have a pool.
Does 22906 Koback Corners Street have accessible units?
No, 22906 Koback Corners Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22906 Koback Corners Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22906 Koback Corners Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22906 Koback Corners Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22906 Koback Corners Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77389
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine