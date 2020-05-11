All apartments in Spring
22903 Millgate Drive

22903 Millgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22903 Millgate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba home in Sping has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22903 Millgate Drive have any available units?
22903 Millgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 22903 Millgate Drive have?
Some of 22903 Millgate Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22903 Millgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22903 Millgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22903 Millgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22903 Millgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22903 Millgate Drive offer parking?
No, 22903 Millgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22903 Millgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22903 Millgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22903 Millgate Drive have a pool?
No, 22903 Millgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22903 Millgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 22903 Millgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22903 Millgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22903 Millgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

