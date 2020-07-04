All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 22815 Canyon Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
22815 Canyon Lake Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

22815 Canyon Lake Drive

22815 Canyon Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22815 Canyon Lake Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Spring has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22815 Canyon Lake Drive have any available units?
22815 Canyon Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 22815 Canyon Lake Drive have?
Some of 22815 Canyon Lake Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22815 Canyon Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22815 Canyon Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22815 Canyon Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22815 Canyon Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22815 Canyon Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 22815 Canyon Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22815 Canyon Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22815 Canyon Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22815 Canyon Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 22815 Canyon Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22815 Canyon Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 22815 Canyon Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22815 Canyon Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22815 Canyon Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard
Spring, TX 77373
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine