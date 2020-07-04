Rent Calculator
All apartments in Spring
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:09 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22734 Northgate Ridge Dr
22734 Northgate Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
22734 Northgate Ridge Drive, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great specious house close to woodlands - Property Id: 117278
Close to woodlands, beautiful subdivision recently renovated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/117278p
Property Id 117278
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5066084)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr have any available units?
22734 Northgate Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr have?
Some of 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22734 Northgate Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring
.
Does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
