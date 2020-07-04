All apartments in Spring
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:09 AM

22734 Northgate Ridge Dr

22734 Northgate Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22734 Northgate Ridge Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Great specious house close to woodlands - Property Id: 117278

Close to woodlands, beautiful subdivision recently renovated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/117278p
Property Id 117278

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5066084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr have any available units?
22734 Northgate Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr have?
Some of 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22734 Northgate Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22734 Northgate Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

