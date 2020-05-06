22518 Sleepygate Drive

Amenities

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1295

Security Deposit: $1095

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1432

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances:



Extras: Come take a look at this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath with plenty of room! This gem has a spacious living room, also features a large dinning area and the kitchen has lots of counter space and a nice number of cabinets. Broad bedrooms with carpet floors and enough storage space, roomy bathrooms, beautiful nature illumination, and a nice size back yard. All in a well-established neighborhood! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



