22518 Sleepygate Drive
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:16 AM

22518 Sleepygate Drive

22518 Sleepygate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22518 Sleepygate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1432
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:

Extras: Come take a look at this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath with plenty of room! This gem has a spacious living room, also features a large dinning area and the kitchen has lots of counter space and a nice number of cabinets. Broad bedrooms with carpet floors and enough storage space, roomy bathrooms, beautiful nature illumination, and a nice size back yard. All in a well-established neighborhood! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22518 Sleepygate Drive have any available units?
22518 Sleepygate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 22518 Sleepygate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22518 Sleepygate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22518 Sleepygate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22518 Sleepygate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 22518 Sleepygate Drive offer parking?
No, 22518 Sleepygate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22518 Sleepygate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22518 Sleepygate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22518 Sleepygate Drive have a pool?
No, 22518 Sleepygate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22518 Sleepygate Drive have accessible units?
No, 22518 Sleepygate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22518 Sleepygate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22518 Sleepygate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22518 Sleepygate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22518 Sleepygate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

