22503 High Point Pines

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated game room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry

Remodeled inside with 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and a spacious game room upstairs. Laundry room is inside and Washer and Dryer are included. Big backyard with a covered patio to entertain. Over 2600 sqft this house is great for a family. NO FLOOD DAMAGE!!