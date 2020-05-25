All apartments in Spring
Spring, TX
22503 High Point Pines
22503 High Point Pines

22503 High Point Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Spring
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

22503 High Point Pines Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
Remodeled inside with 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and a spacious game room upstairs. Laundry room is inside and Washer and Dryer are included. Big backyard with a covered patio to entertain. Over 2600 sqft this house is great for a family. NO FLOOD DAMAGE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22503 High Point Pines have any available units?
22503 High Point Pines doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 22503 High Point Pines have?
Some of 22503 High Point Pines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22503 High Point Pines currently offering any rent specials?
22503 High Point Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22503 High Point Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, 22503 High Point Pines is pet friendly.
Does 22503 High Point Pines offer parking?
No, 22503 High Point Pines does not offer parking.
Does 22503 High Point Pines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22503 High Point Pines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22503 High Point Pines have a pool?
No, 22503 High Point Pines does not have a pool.
Does 22503 High Point Pines have accessible units?
No, 22503 High Point Pines does not have accessible units.
Does 22503 High Point Pines have units with dishwashers?
No, 22503 High Point Pines does not have units with dishwashers.

