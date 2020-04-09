All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
22215 Oakhill Gate Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

22215 Oakhill Gate Drive

22215 Oakhill Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22215 Oakhill Gate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,434 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5685331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive have any available units?
22215 Oakhill Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive have?
Some of 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22215 Oakhill Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive offers parking.
Does 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive has a pool.
Does 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22215 Oakhill Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd
Spring, TX 77379
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine