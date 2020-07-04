Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 22203 Barrygate Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
22203 Barrygate Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22203 Barrygate Ct
22203 Barrygate Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
22203 Barrygate Court, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3493120)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22203 Barrygate Ct have any available units?
22203 Barrygate Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
Is 22203 Barrygate Ct currently offering any rent specials?
22203 Barrygate Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22203 Barrygate Ct pet-friendly?
No, 22203 Barrygate Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring
.
Does 22203 Barrygate Ct offer parking?
No, 22203 Barrygate Ct does not offer parking.
Does 22203 Barrygate Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22203 Barrygate Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22203 Barrygate Ct have a pool?
No, 22203 Barrygate Ct does not have a pool.
Does 22203 Barrygate Ct have accessible units?
No, 22203 Barrygate Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 22203 Barrygate Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 22203 Barrygate Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22203 Barrygate Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 22203 Barrygate Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard
Spring, TX 77373
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West
Spring, TX 77379
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Similar Pages
Spring 1 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Spring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine