22111 Bridgebrook Drive
22111 Bridgebrook Drive

22111 Bridgebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22111 Bridgebrook Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Spring features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Open Concept Layout, Screened-In Backyard Patio, Fenced-In Yard, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22111 Bridgebrook Drive have any available units?
22111 Bridgebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 22111 Bridgebrook Drive have?
Some of 22111 Bridgebrook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22111 Bridgebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22111 Bridgebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22111 Bridgebrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22111 Bridgebrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22111 Bridgebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22111 Bridgebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 22111 Bridgebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22111 Bridgebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22111 Bridgebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 22111 Bridgebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22111 Bridgebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 22111 Bridgebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22111 Bridgebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22111 Bridgebrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

