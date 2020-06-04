All apartments in Spring
Spring, TX
2046 Lexington Woods Drive
2046 Lexington Woods Drive

2046 Lexington Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2046 Lexington Woods Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
**Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home is almost ready and photos are coming very soon, but don't wait you can still apply online at www.msrenewal.com! You will soon discover all the lovely updates made to this home! The renovations start at the entrance and continue throughout the home with walls painted in a neutral color and professionally installed flooring. The updated kitchen provides a place to cook in style and comes fully equipped with an appliance package. The updates don't stop in the kitchen, they continue to the bathrooms and bedrooms. Submit your application online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 Lexington Woods Drive have any available units?
2046 Lexington Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 2046 Lexington Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2046 Lexington Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 Lexington Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2046 Lexington Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2046 Lexington Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 2046 Lexington Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2046 Lexington Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2046 Lexington Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 Lexington Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 2046 Lexington Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2046 Lexington Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 2046 Lexington Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 Lexington Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2046 Lexington Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2046 Lexington Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2046 Lexington Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

