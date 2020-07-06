19338 Whitewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a cozy fireplace, laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and neutral colors throughout! Great kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.