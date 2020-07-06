All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 19338 Whitewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
19338 Whitewood Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 6:55 PM

19338 Whitewood Drive

19338 Whitewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19338 Whitewood Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a cozy fireplace, laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and neutral colors throughout! Great kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19338 Whitewood Drive have any available units?
19338 Whitewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 19338 Whitewood Drive have?
Some of 19338 Whitewood Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19338 Whitewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19338 Whitewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19338 Whitewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19338 Whitewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19338 Whitewood Drive offer parking?
No, 19338 Whitewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19338 Whitewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19338 Whitewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19338 Whitewood Drive have a pool?
No, 19338 Whitewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19338 Whitewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 19338 Whitewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19338 Whitewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19338 Whitewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine