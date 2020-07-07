All apartments in Spring
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:05 AM

1411 High Thicket Ct

1411 High Thicket Court · No Longer Available
Location

1411 High Thicket Court, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Upgraded Master bath, Fireplace, Covered Patio, Upgraded Lighting and Brush Nickel. 2 Car Attached Garage.
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Spring. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 30th 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Donald at 762-236-1670 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 High Thicket Ct have any available units?
1411 High Thicket Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 High Thicket Ct have?
Some of 1411 High Thicket Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 High Thicket Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1411 High Thicket Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 High Thicket Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 High Thicket Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1411 High Thicket Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1411 High Thicket Ct offers parking.
Does 1411 High Thicket Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 High Thicket Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 High Thicket Ct have a pool?
No, 1411 High Thicket Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1411 High Thicket Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 1411 High Thicket Ct has accessible units.
Does 1411 High Thicket Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 High Thicket Ct has units with dishwashers.

