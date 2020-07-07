1411 High Thicket Ct

Amenities

Upgraded Master bath, Fireplace, Covered Patio, Upgraded Lighting and Brush Nickel. 2 Car Attached Garage.

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Spring. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 30th 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Donald at 762-236-1670 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.