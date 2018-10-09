All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803

1143 Pine Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1143 Pine Crossing Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 have any available units?
1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 is pet friendly.
Does 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 offer parking?
Yes, 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 offers parking.
Does 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 have a pool?
No, 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 have accessible units?
No, 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1143 Crossing Drive, Bryan, TX 77803 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77379
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine