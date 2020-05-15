All apartments in Spring
Last updated July 23 2019 at 1:30 AM

1010 Spring Lakes Haven

1010 Spring Lakes Haven Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Spring Lakes Haven Dr, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Spring Lakes Haven have any available units?
1010 Spring Lakes Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 1010 Spring Lakes Haven currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Spring Lakes Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Spring Lakes Haven pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Spring Lakes Haven is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Spring Lakes Haven offer parking?
No, 1010 Spring Lakes Haven does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Spring Lakes Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Spring Lakes Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Spring Lakes Haven have a pool?
No, 1010 Spring Lakes Haven does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Spring Lakes Haven have accessible units?
No, 1010 Spring Lakes Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Spring Lakes Haven have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Spring Lakes Haven does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Spring Lakes Haven have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Spring Lakes Haven does not have units with air conditioning.

