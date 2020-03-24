3768 Jardin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Desirable Southside Place brick bungalow w/many updates, great block! Water, trash service (2x week), recycling & yard maintenance included! 1-blk to West Univ Elem, baseball field, library, 4 blks to Southside Place Firetruck Park & Clubhouse! Hardwoods & tile throughout (no carpet), classic archways, gaslog fireplace, recessed lighting, classic hall bath down, Lg bdrm down w/half bath & original wood floors. Charming kitchen w/adjacent den/family room, covered back porch, deck & yard, upstairs spacious Master suite w/hardwoods, vaulted ceiling, sitting area, 2 large walk-in closets, ensuite master bath, separate tub & shower, double sinks, secondary bedroom or study up w/hardwoods (shares master bath), large walk-in laundry room w/washer/dryer included. 2-HVAC systems. Zoned to West Univ Elem, Pershing and Lamar*. *Tenant to verify school info. Owner/agent