Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:18 PM

3768 Jardin Street

3768 Jardin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3768 Jardin Street, Southside Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Desirable Southside Place brick bungalow w/many updates, great block! Water, trash service (2x week), recycling & yard maintenance included! 1-blk to West Univ Elem, baseball field, library, 4 blks to Southside Place Firetruck Park & Clubhouse! Hardwoods & tile throughout (no carpet), classic archways, gaslog fireplace, recessed lighting, classic hall bath down, Lg bdrm down w/half bath & original wood floors. Charming kitchen w/adjacent den/family room, covered back porch, deck & yard, upstairs spacious Master suite w/hardwoods, vaulted ceiling, sitting area, 2 large walk-in closets, ensuite master bath, separate tub & shower, double sinks, secondary bedroom or study up w/hardwoods (shares master bath), large walk-in laundry room w/washer/dryer included. 2-HVAC systems. Zoned to West Univ Elem, Pershing and Lamar*. *Tenant to verify school info. Owner/agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3768 Jardin Street have any available units?
3768 Jardin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southside Place, TX.
What amenities does 3768 Jardin Street have?
Some of 3768 Jardin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3768 Jardin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3768 Jardin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3768 Jardin Street pet-friendly?
No, 3768 Jardin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southside Place.
Does 3768 Jardin Street offer parking?
Yes, 3768 Jardin Street offers parking.
Does 3768 Jardin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3768 Jardin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3768 Jardin Street have a pool?
No, 3768 Jardin Street does not have a pool.
Does 3768 Jardin Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3768 Jardin Street has accessible units.
Does 3768 Jardin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3768 Jardin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3768 Jardin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3768 Jardin Street has units with air conditioning.

