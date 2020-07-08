800 Timber Lake Circle, Southlake, TX 76092 Timber Lake
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Professional photos coming soon. David Ford Custom Home with a grand entrance. Walking-distance to subdivision lake. Beautiful pool and spa plus 3-car garage. Four bedrooms and a bonus room that can be a 5th bedroom. Kitchen as built-in refrigerator-freezer. Quiet and well-respected neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 Timber Lake Circle have any available units?
800 Timber Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 800 Timber Lake Circle have?
Some of 800 Timber Lake Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Timber Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
800 Timber Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.