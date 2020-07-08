All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 800 Timber Lake Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
800 Timber Lake Circle
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:50 AM

800 Timber Lake Circle

800 Timber Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

800 Timber Lake Circle, Southlake, TX 76092
Timber Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Professional photos coming soon. David Ford Custom Home with a grand entrance. Walking-distance to subdivision lake. Beautiful pool and spa plus 3-car garage. Four bedrooms and a bonus room that can be a 5th bedroom. Kitchen as built-in refrigerator-freezer. Quiet and well-respected neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Timber Lake Circle have any available units?
800 Timber Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 800 Timber Lake Circle have?
Some of 800 Timber Lake Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Timber Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
800 Timber Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Timber Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 800 Timber Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 800 Timber Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 800 Timber Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 800 Timber Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Timber Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Timber Lake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 800 Timber Lake Circle has a pool.
Does 800 Timber Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 800 Timber Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Timber Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Timber Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Timber Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Timber Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District