800 Princeton Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Princeton Park house that sits at the top of a cul-de-sac with elegant curb appeal. Prime location minutes from Southlake Town square.Modern traditional built to entertain, soaring ceiling upon entry large windows allow for natural light, open floor plan concept. Real oak hardwood floors, traditional modern light fixtures-LED lights, gas & gas log fireplace. Kitchen- quartz countertops, butcher block center island, double oven, 6-burner gas cooktop, microwave drawer, wet bar. All BR has replaced the carpet. Master bathroom includes quartz, slipper tub, seamless glass shower door, walk-in closet. Expansive backyard. Roof 3 years old,3 HVAC replaced including furnaces.Contact agent for virtual tour.