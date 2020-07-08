All apartments in Southlake
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:16 PM

800 Princeton Court

800 Princeton Court · No Longer Available
Location

800 Princeton Court, Southlake, TX 76092
Princeton Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Princeton Park house that sits at the top of a cul-de-sac with elegant curb appeal. Prime location minutes from Southlake Town square.Modern traditional built to entertain, soaring ceiling upon entry large windows allow for natural light, open floor plan concept. Real oak hardwood floors, traditional modern light fixtures-LED lights, gas & gas log fireplace. Kitchen- quartz countertops, butcher block center island, double oven, 6-burner gas cooktop, microwave drawer, wet bar. All BR has replaced the carpet. Master bathroom includes quartz, slipper tub, seamless glass shower door, walk-in closet. Expansive backyard. Roof 3 years old,3 HVAC replaced including furnaces.Contact agent for virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Princeton Court have any available units?
800 Princeton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 800 Princeton Court have?
Some of 800 Princeton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Princeton Court currently offering any rent specials?
800 Princeton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Princeton Court pet-friendly?
No, 800 Princeton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 800 Princeton Court offer parking?
Yes, 800 Princeton Court offers parking.
Does 800 Princeton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Princeton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Princeton Court have a pool?
No, 800 Princeton Court does not have a pool.
Does 800 Princeton Court have accessible units?
No, 800 Princeton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Princeton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Princeton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Princeton Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 800 Princeton Court has units with air conditioning.

