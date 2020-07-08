All apartments in Southlake
Southlake, TX
715 Manchester Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:14 AM

715 Manchester Court

715 Manchester Court · No Longer Available
Location

715 Manchester Court, Southlake, TX 76092
Cambridge Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Cambridge Place! Updates include wood floors thru out the entry, study, formal dining, formal living, family rm, master bedroom and guest bedroom downstairs, travertine floors in the kitchen, breakfast area and utility rm, new stainless steel appliances including built in refrigerator, tumbled marble backsplash, new lighting & plumbing fixtures! Features include front yard landscaping updated, plantation shutters & 2 inch blinds, dual staircases and 2 gas log fireplaces!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Manchester Court have any available units?
715 Manchester Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 715 Manchester Court have?
Some of 715 Manchester Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Manchester Court currently offering any rent specials?
715 Manchester Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Manchester Court pet-friendly?
No, 715 Manchester Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 715 Manchester Court offer parking?
Yes, 715 Manchester Court offers parking.
Does 715 Manchester Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Manchester Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Manchester Court have a pool?
No, 715 Manchester Court does not have a pool.
Does 715 Manchester Court have accessible units?
No, 715 Manchester Court does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Manchester Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Manchester Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Manchester Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Manchester Court does not have units with air conditioning.

