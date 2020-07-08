715 Manchester Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Cambridge Place! Updates include wood floors thru out the entry, study, formal dining, formal living, family rm, master bedroom and guest bedroom downstairs, travertine floors in the kitchen, breakfast area and utility rm, new stainless steel appliances including built in refrigerator, tumbled marble backsplash, new lighting & plumbing fixtures! Features include front yard landscaping updated, plantation shutters & 2 inch blinds, dual staircases and 2 gas log fireplaces!