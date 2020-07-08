All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 700 Dover Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
700 Dover Pl
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

700 Dover Pl

700 Dover Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

700 Dover Place, Southlake, TX 76092
Stone Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive Southlake Home for Lease with Amazing Waterfront Views! Updated, Open Floor Plan, 5 Bedrooms, 5 Full Baths, 3 Car Garage, 3 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas & Breakfast Bar, Half Acre on Cul-De-Sac in Desirable Stone Lakes Subdivision in the Heart of Southlake. Beautiful Backyard Features Covered Patio & Gorgeous Waterfront Views with Direct Access to Jogging, Walking Trails & Common Areas. Carroll ISD Schools. Yard Maintenance, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included.

(RLNE5769145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Dover Pl have any available units?
700 Dover Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 700 Dover Pl have?
Some of 700 Dover Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Dover Pl currently offering any rent specials?
700 Dover Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Dover Pl pet-friendly?
No, 700 Dover Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 700 Dover Pl offer parking?
Yes, 700 Dover Pl offers parking.
Does 700 Dover Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Dover Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Dover Pl have a pool?
No, 700 Dover Pl does not have a pool.
Does 700 Dover Pl have accessible units?
No, 700 Dover Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Dover Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Dover Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Dover Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Dover Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District