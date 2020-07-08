700 Dover Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Executive Southlake Home for Lease with Amazing Waterfront Views! Updated, Open Floor Plan, 5 Bedrooms, 5 Full Baths, 3 Car Garage, 3 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas & Breakfast Bar, Half Acre on Cul-De-Sac in Desirable Stone Lakes Subdivision in the Heart of Southlake. Beautiful Backyard Features Covered Patio & Gorgeous Waterfront Views with Direct Access to Jogging, Walking Trails & Common Areas. Carroll ISD Schools. Yard Maintenance, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included.



(RLNE5769145)