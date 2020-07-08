601 Fairway View Terrace

Amenities

Fabulous custom 5-4-3 w POOL in Southlake! POOL & LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Gorgeous hardwood floors, commercial grade appliances, spacious rooms, tray ceilings, wrought iron staircases, sparkling pool w spa & slide, beautiful grounds, Formals, Study & more! This home features 2 living, 2 dining, 3 fireplaces, a gorgeous kitchen which boasts granite & marble, mosaic backsplash, center island plus a separate fridge & freezer. Lovely study w built-ins, private master has an enormous bath, upstairs living would make a great media room, nice secondaries & baths, tall windows, plantation shutters, elegant touches plus a spectacular backyard oasis. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.