All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 601 Fairway View Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
601 Fairway View Terrace
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

601 Fairway View Terrace

601 Fairway View Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

601 Fairway View Terrace, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Fabulous custom 5-4-3 w POOL in Southlake! POOL & LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Gorgeous hardwood floors, commercial grade appliances, spacious rooms, tray ceilings, wrought iron staircases, sparkling pool w spa & slide, beautiful grounds, Formals, Study & more! This home features 2 living, 2 dining, 3 fireplaces, a gorgeous kitchen which boasts granite & marble, mosaic backsplash, center island plus a separate fridge & freezer. Lovely study w built-ins, private master has an enormous bath, upstairs living would make a great media room, nice secondaries & baths, tall windows, plantation shutters, elegant touches plus a spectacular backyard oasis. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Fairway View Terrace have any available units?
601 Fairway View Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 601 Fairway View Terrace have?
Some of 601 Fairway View Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Fairway View Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
601 Fairway View Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Fairway View Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 601 Fairway View Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 601 Fairway View Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 601 Fairway View Terrace offers parking.
Does 601 Fairway View Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Fairway View Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Fairway View Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 601 Fairway View Terrace has a pool.
Does 601 Fairway View Terrace have accessible units?
No, 601 Fairway View Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Fairway View Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Fairway View Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Fairway View Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Fairway View Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District