Beautifully remodeled home. On heavily wooded 1 1/4 acre lot next to lake grapevine. New tile and wood flooring, new cabinets, new shower install, fully furnished. Price INCLUDES WiFi, cable, electricity, water, trash.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 Brooks Court have any available units?
500 Brooks Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 500 Brooks Court have?
Some of 500 Brooks Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Brooks Court currently offering any rent specials?
500 Brooks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.