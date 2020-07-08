All apartments in Southlake
Southlake, TX
500 Brooks Court
500 Brooks Court

500 Brooks Court · No Longer Available
500 Brooks Court, Southlake, TX 76092

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
internet access
Beautifully remodeled home. On heavily wooded 1 1/4 acre lot next to lake grapevine. New tile and wood flooring, new cabinets, new shower install, fully furnished. Price INCLUDES WiFi, cable, electricity, water, trash.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 500 Brooks Court have any available units?
500 Brooks Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 500 Brooks Court have?
Some of 500 Brooks Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Brooks Court currently offering any rent specials?
500 Brooks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Brooks Court pet-friendly?
No, 500 Brooks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 500 Brooks Court offer parking?
Yes, 500 Brooks Court offers parking.
Does 500 Brooks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Brooks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Brooks Court have a pool?
No, 500 Brooks Court does not have a pool.
Does 500 Brooks Court have accessible units?
No, 500 Brooks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Brooks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Brooks Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Brooks Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 Brooks Court has units with air conditioning.

