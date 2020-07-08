All apartments in Southlake
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:45 AM

445 Marshall Road

Location

445 Marshall Road, Southlake, TX 76092
Kirkwood Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning Custom home nestled on gorgeous lot with 3 car garage in the highly desired Kirkwood Hollow Addition located just minutes from Southlake Town Square & DFW Airport! Award Winning Carroll ISD!! Property boasts hand-scraped hardwoods, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, wood cased windows & beautiful crown molding! Gourmet island kitchen features granite counters, white cabinets, 5 burner gas cook-top, SS appliances, double ovens & butlers pantry! Master suite with spa like bathroom boasts pedestal soaking tub & walk-in closet. Incredible office with custom built-ins! Great floorplan featuring master + additional bedroom down & 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living area and game-room upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Marshall Road have any available units?
445 Marshall Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 445 Marshall Road have?
Some of 445 Marshall Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Marshall Road currently offering any rent specials?
445 Marshall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Marshall Road pet-friendly?
No, 445 Marshall Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 445 Marshall Road offer parking?
Yes, 445 Marshall Road offers parking.
Does 445 Marshall Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Marshall Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Marshall Road have a pool?
No, 445 Marshall Road does not have a pool.
Does 445 Marshall Road have accessible units?
No, 445 Marshall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Marshall Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Marshall Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Marshall Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Marshall Road does not have units with air conditioning.

