445 Marshall Road

Stunning Custom home nestled on gorgeous lot with 3 car garage in the highly desired Kirkwood Hollow Addition located just minutes from Southlake Town Square & DFW Airport! Award Winning Carroll ISD!! Property boasts hand-scraped hardwoods, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, wood cased windows & beautiful crown molding! Gourmet island kitchen features granite counters, white cabinets, 5 burner gas cook-top, SS appliances, double ovens & butlers pantry! Master suite with spa like bathroom boasts pedestal soaking tub & walk-in closet. Incredible office with custom built-ins! Great floorplan featuring master + additional bedroom down & 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living area and game-room upstairs.