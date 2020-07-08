All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 405 Southview Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
405 Southview Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

405 Southview Trail

405 Southview Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

405 Southview Trail, Southlake, TX 76092
Southview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lawn carpool maintenance and pest control all included on this

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Southview Trail have any available units?
405 Southview Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 405 Southview Trail have?
Some of 405 Southview Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Southview Trail currently offering any rent specials?
405 Southview Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Southview Trail pet-friendly?
No, 405 Southview Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 405 Southview Trail offer parking?
Yes, 405 Southview Trail offers parking.
Does 405 Southview Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Southview Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Southview Trail have a pool?
Yes, 405 Southview Trail has a pool.
Does 405 Southview Trail have accessible units?
No, 405 Southview Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Southview Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Southview Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Southview Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Southview Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District