All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 4000 Flamingo Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
4000 Flamingo Circle
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:29 PM

4000 Flamingo Circle

4000 Flamingo Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4000 Flamingo Circle, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Price for a SOUTHLAKE Lease. Lovely Brick Home in established area. Updated in 2016 with CARPET & NEW Wood-Look Tile flooring in the light neutral tones; Painted in the Modern light GREY hues; KITCHEN open to dining WITH SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN counter tops, NEW Updated Fixtures and Lights. Spacious Rooms. Room off Kitchen great for home office. Patio ROOM adjacent to Living Area with FRENCH DOORS that lead to spacious back yard. Plenty of Closet and Storage Space. Split Bedrooms for added privacy. Built-Ins. $50 App FEE per Adult. Use TAR Application. Copy of DL plus 2 recent pay stubs. Pets case by case basis. No Aggressive Breeds. Applicant or their Agent to verify Schools and Rm Sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Flamingo Circle have any available units?
4000 Flamingo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 4000 Flamingo Circle have?
Some of 4000 Flamingo Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Flamingo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Flamingo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Flamingo Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Flamingo Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Flamingo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Flamingo Circle offers parking.
Does 4000 Flamingo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Flamingo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Flamingo Circle have a pool?
No, 4000 Flamingo Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Flamingo Circle have accessible units?
No, 4000 Flamingo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Flamingo Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Flamingo Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Flamingo Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Flamingo Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District