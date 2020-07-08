4000 Flamingo Circle

Amenities

Great Price for a SOUTHLAKE Lease. Lovely Brick Home in established area. Updated in 2016 with CARPET & NEW Wood-Look Tile flooring in the light neutral tones; Painted in the Modern light GREY hues; KITCHEN open to dining WITH SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN counter tops, NEW Updated Fixtures and Lights. Spacious Rooms. Room off Kitchen great for home office. Patio ROOM adjacent to Living Area with FRENCH DOORS that lead to spacious back yard. Plenty of Closet and Storage Space. Split Bedrooms for added privacy. Built-Ins. $50 App FEE per Adult. Use TAR Application. Copy of DL plus 2 recent pay stubs. Pets case by case basis. No Aggressive Breeds. Applicant or their Agent to verify Schools and Rm Sizes.