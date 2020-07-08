All apartments in Southlake
3210 Johnson Road

3210 Johnson Road · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Johnson Road, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Property Amenities
New cabinets, new fixtures, new appliances, new AC, refurbished hardwood floors.
Remodeled 2 bedroom one bath home with new cabinets, granite top, new bathroom and fixtures nestled under wooded pine lot right off Johnson Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Johnson Road have any available units?
3210 Johnson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 3210 Johnson Road have?
Some of 3210 Johnson Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Johnson Road currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Johnson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Johnson Road pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Johnson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 3210 Johnson Road offer parking?
No, 3210 Johnson Road does not offer parking.
Does 3210 Johnson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Johnson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Johnson Road have a pool?
No, 3210 Johnson Road does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Johnson Road have accessible units?
No, 3210 Johnson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Johnson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Johnson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 Johnson Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3210 Johnson Road has units with air conditioning.

