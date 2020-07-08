3210 Johnson Road

New cabinets, new fixtures, new appliances, new AC, refurbished hardwood floors. Remodeled 2 bedroom one bath home with new cabinets, granite top, new bathroom and fixtures nestled under wooded pine lot right off Johnson Rd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
