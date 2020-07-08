Large open working kitchen with a breakfast bar, fireplace, tiled floors nestled under many tall pine trees Large open working kitchen with a breakfast bar, fireplace, tiled floors nestled under many tall pine trees
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3188 Johnson Road have any available units?
3188 Johnson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 3188 Johnson Road have?
Some of 3188 Johnson Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3188 Johnson Road currently offering any rent specials?
3188 Johnson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3188 Johnson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3188 Johnson Road is pet friendly.
Does 3188 Johnson Road offer parking?
No, 3188 Johnson Road does not offer parking.
Does 3188 Johnson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3188 Johnson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3188 Johnson Road have a pool?
No, 3188 Johnson Road does not have a pool.
Does 3188 Johnson Road have accessible units?
No, 3188 Johnson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3188 Johnson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3188 Johnson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3188 Johnson Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3188 Johnson Road has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)