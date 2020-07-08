All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 3179 Southlake Park Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
3179 Southlake Park Road
Last updated December 6 2019 at 4:20 AM

3179 Southlake Park Road

3179 Southlake Park Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3179 Southlake Park Rd, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Southlake neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large fenced yard. Open interior concept. Note Pool is drained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3179 Southlake Park Road have any available units?
3179 Southlake Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 3179 Southlake Park Road have?
Some of 3179 Southlake Park Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3179 Southlake Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
3179 Southlake Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3179 Southlake Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 3179 Southlake Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 3179 Southlake Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 3179 Southlake Park Road offers parking.
Does 3179 Southlake Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3179 Southlake Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3179 Southlake Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 3179 Southlake Park Road has a pool.
Does 3179 Southlake Park Road have accessible units?
No, 3179 Southlake Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3179 Southlake Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3179 Southlake Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3179 Southlake Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3179 Southlake Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District