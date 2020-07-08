Rent Calculator
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
3179 Southlake Park Road
Last updated December 6 2019 at 4:20 AM
3179 Southlake Park Road
3179 Southlake Park Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
3179 Southlake Park Rd, Southlake, TX 76092
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Southlake neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large fenced yard. Open interior concept. Note Pool is drained.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3179 Southlake Park Road have any available units?
3179 Southlake Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Southlake, TX
.
What amenities does 3179 Southlake Park Road have?
Some of 3179 Southlake Park Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3179 Southlake Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
3179 Southlake Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3179 Southlake Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 3179 Southlake Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Southlake
.
Does 3179 Southlake Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 3179 Southlake Park Road offers parking.
Does 3179 Southlake Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3179 Southlake Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3179 Southlake Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 3179 Southlake Park Road has a pool.
Does 3179 Southlake Park Road have accessible units?
No, 3179 Southlake Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3179 Southlake Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3179 Southlake Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3179 Southlake Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3179 Southlake Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.
