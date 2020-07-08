Great house totally repainted master down with a fireplace lovely back yard deck within walking distance to lake Grapvine Southlake schools yard care included water included shows great very clean country living in the city
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3160 Lake Drive have any available units?
3160 Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 3160 Lake Drive have?
Some of 3160 Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3160 Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.