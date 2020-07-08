All apartments in Southlake
2940 Flamingo Circle
2940 Flamingo Circle

2940 Flamingo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Flamingo Circle, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home Sweet Southlake Home! Located in the Carroll ISD School district this 4 bedroom home has everything including a beautiful completely enclosed sun room overlooking your incredible backyard with grand covered patio and charming red barn. Beautiful updated kitchen featuring granite counter tops, a high end faucet over a deep sink, stainless steel appliances that are all included! Upstairs and downstairs options for master bedroom. All bathrooms are updated as well with light, bright, modern colors and finishes. Beautiful detailing in tile flooring and dark wood floors definitely make this home feel like home sweet home! So schedule your tour today apply online tonight and schedule your move tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Flamingo Circle have any available units?
2940 Flamingo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 2940 Flamingo Circle have?
Some of 2940 Flamingo Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Flamingo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Flamingo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Flamingo Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Flamingo Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 2940 Flamingo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2940 Flamingo Circle offers parking.
Does 2940 Flamingo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Flamingo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Flamingo Circle have a pool?
No, 2940 Flamingo Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Flamingo Circle have accessible units?
No, 2940 Flamingo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Flamingo Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 Flamingo Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Flamingo Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 Flamingo Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

