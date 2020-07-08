2940 Flamingo Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Home Sweet Southlake Home! Located in the Carroll ISD School district this 4 bedroom home has everything including a beautiful completely enclosed sun room overlooking your incredible backyard with grand covered patio and charming red barn. Beautiful updated kitchen featuring granite counter tops, a high end faucet over a deep sink, stainless steel appliances that are all included! Upstairs and downstairs options for master bedroom. All bathrooms are updated as well with light, bright, modern colors and finishes. Beautiful detailing in tile flooring and dark wood floors definitely make this home feel like home sweet home! So schedule your tour today apply online tonight and schedule your move tomorrow!