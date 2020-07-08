205 Westwood Drive

Amenities

Available.Location,Location,Location! Walk 2 KUMON n The King's University(TKU);CARROLL ISD Exemplary schools:Old Union,Eubanks, Dawson,shopping,dining,freeways,Town Square,Central Market,Trader Joes,Kroger,BJ's,HomeDepot,Petsmart; Beautifully maintained freshly painted,Sunken Family Room,2 Master suites,Sparkling Pool;Upstairs master suite with walkout balcony n views(can be used as game room);2 bedrooms n large master bedroom downstairs;beautiful sunroom;stainless steel appliances:gas cooktop,built in microwave & oven;room for a large refrigerator,granite countertops in kitchen & laundry;washer and dryer hookup;2 fireplaces;Extra monthly fees for Short term lease(under 12 mos) or for Pool+Yard+Pest services.