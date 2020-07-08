All apartments in Southlake
205 Westwood Drive
Last updated March 15 2020 at 8:41 AM

205 Westwood Drive

205 Westwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

205 Westwood Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Woodland Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Available.Location,Location,Location! Walk 2 KUMON n The King's University(TKU);CARROLL ISD Exemplary schools:Old Union,Eubanks, Dawson,shopping,dining,freeways,Town Square,Central Market,Trader Joes,Kroger,BJ's,HomeDepot,Petsmart; Beautifully maintained freshly painted,Sunken Family Room,2 Master suites,Sparkling Pool;Upstairs master suite with walkout balcony n views(can be used as game room);2 bedrooms n large master bedroom downstairs;beautiful sunroom;stainless steel appliances:gas cooktop,built in microwave & oven;room for a large refrigerator,granite countertops in kitchen & laundry;washer and dryer hookup;2 fireplaces;Extra monthly fees for Short term lease(under 12 mos) or for Pool+Yard+Pest services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Westwood Drive have any available units?
205 Westwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 205 Westwood Drive have?
Some of 205 Westwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Westwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Westwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Westwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Westwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 205 Westwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Westwood Drive offers parking.
Does 205 Westwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Westwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Westwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 205 Westwood Drive has a pool.
Does 205 Westwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Westwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Westwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Westwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Westwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Westwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

