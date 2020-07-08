1703 Egret Lane

Awesome 4 Bdrm executive home in Myers Meadow. Fresh interior paint. Great open floor plan with tall vaulted ceilings. Master suite downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry. SS appliances & granite countertops. Great backyard with cooking center area. Oversized garage. Landlord pays lawn service.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
