1703 Egret Lane
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:59 PM

1703 Egret Lane

1703 Egret Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Egret Lane, Southlake, TX 76092
Myers Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome 4 Bdrm executive home in Myers Meadow. Fresh interior paint. Great open floor plan with tall vaulted ceilings. Master suite downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry. SS appliances & granite countertops. Great backyard with cooking center area. Oversized garage.
Landlord pays lawn service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Egret Lane have any available units?
1703 Egret Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1703 Egret Lane have?
Some of 1703 Egret Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Egret Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Egret Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Egret Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Egret Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1703 Egret Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Egret Lane offers parking.
Does 1703 Egret Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Egret Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Egret Lane have a pool?
No, 1703 Egret Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Egret Lane have accessible units?
No, 1703 Egret Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Egret Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 Egret Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Egret Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 Egret Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

