All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1625 Randol Mill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1625 Randol Mill Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:34 AM

1625 Randol Mill Avenue

1625 Randol Mill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1625 Randol Mill Avenue, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 4-3-2 + Game Room + Pool on 1 Acre! POOL SERVICE & LAWNCARE INCLUDED! Open and spacious floorplan! Grand living room boasts wood beams, fireplace, and large planked wood flooring. Dream kitchen has a large island with leather granite, custom cabinets, gas cooktop, double ovens, 2 dishwashers, decorative lighting, built-in cabinets, light granite countertops with decorative tile backsplash. Large game room with wood flooring. Walk-in laundry room with decorative tiled flooring. Extra large walk-in pantry with plenty of shelving. All bedrooms have new plush carpeting. Spacious backyard with swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Randol Mill Avenue have any available units?
1625 Randol Mill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1625 Randol Mill Avenue have?
Some of 1625 Randol Mill Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Randol Mill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Randol Mill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Randol Mill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1625 Randol Mill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1625 Randol Mill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Randol Mill Avenue offers parking.
Does 1625 Randol Mill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Randol Mill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Randol Mill Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1625 Randol Mill Avenue has a pool.
Does 1625 Randol Mill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1625 Randol Mill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Randol Mill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Randol Mill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Randol Mill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 Randol Mill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District