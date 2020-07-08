1625 Randol Mill Avenue

Amenities

Stunning 4-3-2 + Game Room + Pool on 1 Acre! POOL SERVICE & LAWNCARE INCLUDED! Open and spacious floorplan! Grand living room boasts wood beams, fireplace, and large planked wood flooring. Dream kitchen has a large island with leather granite, custom cabinets, gas cooktop, double ovens, 2 dishwashers, decorative lighting, built-in cabinets, light granite countertops with decorative tile backsplash. Large game room with wood flooring. Walk-in laundry room with decorative tiled flooring. Extra large walk-in pantry with plenty of shelving. All bedrooms have new plush carpeting. Spacious backyard with swimming pool.