1540 Brazos Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COMING SOON!! LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, BRAND NEW 2020 DUPLEXES! Stunning, 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex with stained concrete floors, granite counter tops, kitchen appliances, W/D connections, fenced backyard equipped with an irrigation system, lawncare and maintenance provided. Conveniently located less than 2 miles away from Academy schools and approximately 7.5 miles from I-35 in Belton. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent.



**Please note the virtual tour/interior pictures are of a like duplex in Belton and it is not guaranteed to have the same interior finishing’s, color scheme, appliances, etc. This is only to give you an example of what the layout will be**