All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1410 Dartmouth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1410 Dartmouth Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 8:58 AM

1410 Dartmouth Drive

1410 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1410 Dartmouth Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Stone Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
6 mo lease for $5000, 1-2yr $4300. Home vacant May 24. Remodeled home has hardwood plank floor throughout downstairs, barrel ceiling entry, elegant Formals, circular staircase with 4 art niches, Study or BR5 with closet & bath. Bay window MBR with 15ft closet, deep jet tub & makeup vanity. Wall of windows in huge Family & eat in Kitchen views park like backyard, planner desk, granite breakfast bar, island cook-top, cabinets & drawers galore, stainless appliances & fridge, UPSTAIRS 3 large BR's include jack-n-jill & private baths with granite vanities & WI closets. Built-ins above 10ft desk in Gameroom. Pristine garage, newer ACs, W&D & 2nd fridge. Enjoy walks around lake, tennis courts, playground & pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
1410 Dartmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1410 Dartmouth Drive have?
Some of 1410 Dartmouth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Dartmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Dartmouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1410 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Dartmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 1410 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Dartmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Dartmouth Drive has a pool.
Does 1410 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 1410 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Dartmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Dartmouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Dartmouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District