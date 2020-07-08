1410 Dartmouth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

6 mo lease for $5000, 1-2yr $4300. Home vacant May 24. Remodeled home has hardwood plank floor throughout downstairs, barrel ceiling entry, elegant Formals, circular staircase with 4 art niches, Study or BR5 with closet & bath. Bay window MBR with 15ft closet, deep jet tub & makeup vanity. Wall of windows in huge Family & eat in Kitchen views park like backyard, planner desk, granite breakfast bar, island cook-top, cabinets & drawers galore, stainless appliances & fridge, UPSTAIRS 3 large BR's include jack-n-jill & private baths with granite vanities & WI closets. Built-ins above 10ft desk in Gameroom. Pristine garage, newer ACs, W&D & 2nd fridge. Enjoy walks around lake, tennis courts, playground & pool.