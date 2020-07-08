All apartments in Southlake
1405 Bentley Court
1405 Bentley Court

1405 Bentley Court · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Bentley Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
SHORT TERM, FURNISHED LEASE! $100K in recent updates! One-of-a-kind estate situated on fairway 13 of beautiful Timarron Country Club! Contemporary home boasts 6 spacious bedrooms, each with private bath. Soaring ceilings, beautiful hardwoods & generous updating throughout ENTIRE home - including roof, carpet, all 7 bathrooms, paint & lighting to name a few. Stunning golf course views from practically every room! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen features top-of-the line appliances & walk-in pantry. Luxurious master retreat! Plantation shutters, wine cellar, & ample storage! Pool, lawn care, cable & wifi included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Bentley Court have any available units?
1405 Bentley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1405 Bentley Court have?
Some of 1405 Bentley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Bentley Court currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Bentley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Bentley Court pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Bentley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1405 Bentley Court offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Bentley Court offers parking.
Does 1405 Bentley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Bentley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Bentley Court have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Bentley Court has a pool.
Does 1405 Bentley Court have accessible units?
No, 1405 Bentley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Bentley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Bentley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Bentley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Bentley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

