1405 Bentley Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

SHORT TERM, FURNISHED LEASE! $100K in recent updates! One-of-a-kind estate situated on fairway 13 of beautiful Timarron Country Club! Contemporary home boasts 6 spacious bedrooms, each with private bath. Soaring ceilings, beautiful hardwoods & generous updating throughout ENTIRE home - including roof, carpet, all 7 bathrooms, paint & lighting to name a few. Stunning golf course views from practically every room! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen features top-of-the line appliances & walk-in pantry. Luxurious master retreat! Plantation shutters, wine cellar, & ample storage! Pool, lawn care, cable & wifi included in monthly rent.