Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1395 Randol Mill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1395 Randol Mill Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1395 Randol Mill Avenue
1395 Randol Mill Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
1395 Randol Mill Avenue, Southlake, TX 76092
Amenities
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New laundry and bathroom additions.Listing agent is the owner of the property.
Kids that are living in this neighborhood can also go to Carroll ISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have any available units?
1395 Randol Mill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Southlake, TX
.
What amenities does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have?
Some of 1395 Randol Mill Avenue's amenities include garage, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1395 Randol Mill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1395 Randol Mill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1395 Randol Mill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Southlake
.
Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue offers parking.
Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have a pool?
No, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092
Similar Pages
Southlake 3 Bedrooms
Southlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with Gym
Southlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Fate, TX
Anna, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District