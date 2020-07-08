All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1395 Randol Mill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1395 Randol Mill Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1395 Randol Mill Avenue

1395 Randol Mill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1395 Randol Mill Avenue, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New laundry and bathroom additions.Listing agent is the owner of the property.
Kids that are living in this neighborhood can also go to Carroll ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have any available units?
1395 Randol Mill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have?
Some of 1395 Randol Mill Avenue's amenities include garage, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1395 Randol Mill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1395 Randol Mill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1395 Randol Mill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue offers parking.
Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have a pool?
No, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1395 Randol Mill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1395 Randol Mill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District