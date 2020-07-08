Rent Calculator
1391 Emerald Circle
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1391 Emerald Circle
1391 Emerald Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
1391 Emerald Circle, Southlake, TX 76092
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
One acre lot in sought after Carroll ISD with 3 beds, 2 baths, living and game room. Close to parks, elementary school and middle school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1391 Emerald Circle have any available units?
1391 Emerald Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Southlake, TX
.
What amenities does 1391 Emerald Circle have?
Some of 1391 Emerald Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1391 Emerald Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1391 Emerald Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1391 Emerald Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1391 Emerald Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Southlake
.
Does 1391 Emerald Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1391 Emerald Circle offers parking.
Does 1391 Emerald Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1391 Emerald Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1391 Emerald Circle have a pool?
No, 1391 Emerald Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1391 Emerald Circle have accessible units?
No, 1391 Emerald Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1391 Emerald Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1391 Emerald Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1391 Emerald Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1391 Emerald Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
