All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1391 Emerald Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1391 Emerald Circle
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:47 AM

1391 Emerald Circle

1391 Emerald Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1391 Emerald Circle, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
One acre lot in sought after Carroll ISD with 3 beds, 2 baths, living and game room. Close to parks, elementary school and middle school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1391 Emerald Circle have any available units?
1391 Emerald Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1391 Emerald Circle have?
Some of 1391 Emerald Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1391 Emerald Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1391 Emerald Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1391 Emerald Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1391 Emerald Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1391 Emerald Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1391 Emerald Circle offers parking.
Does 1391 Emerald Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1391 Emerald Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1391 Emerald Circle have a pool?
No, 1391 Emerald Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1391 Emerald Circle have accessible units?
No, 1391 Emerald Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1391 Emerald Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1391 Emerald Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1391 Emerald Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1391 Emerald Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District