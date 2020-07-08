All apartments in Southlake
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:11 PM

1212 Casey Court

1212 Casey Court · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Casey Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Located in a unique and secluded subdivision in the heart of Southlake, TX. This recently refreshed home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a guest quarters equipped with its own kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Casey Court have any available units?
1212 Casey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1212 Casey Court have?
Some of 1212 Casey Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Casey Court currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Casey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Casey Court pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Casey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1212 Casey Court offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Casey Court offers parking.
Does 1212 Casey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Casey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Casey Court have a pool?
No, 1212 Casey Court does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Casey Court have accessible units?
No, 1212 Casey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Casey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Casey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Casey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Casey Court does not have units with air conditioning.

