Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1212 Casey Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1212 Casey Court
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:11 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1212 Casey Court
1212 Casey Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
1212 Casey Court, Southlake, TX 76092
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a unique and secluded subdivision in the heart of Southlake, TX. This recently refreshed home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a guest quarters equipped with its own kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1212 Casey Court have any available units?
1212 Casey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Southlake, TX
.
What amenities does 1212 Casey Court have?
Some of 1212 Casey Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1212 Casey Court currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Casey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Casey Court pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Casey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Southlake
.
Does 1212 Casey Court offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Casey Court offers parking.
Does 1212 Casey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Casey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Casey Court have a pool?
No, 1212 Casey Court does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Casey Court have accessible units?
No, 1212 Casey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Casey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Casey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Casey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Casey Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092
Similar Pages
Southlake 3 Bedrooms
Southlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with Gym
Southlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Fate, TX
Anna, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District