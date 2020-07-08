Rent Calculator
Southlake, TX
/
1204 Ridgewood Circle
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:07 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1204 Ridgewood Circle
1204 Ridgewood Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
1204 Ridgewood Circle, Southlake, TX 76092
Continental Park Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath in a peaceful setting, lots of little extras. Top rated Carroll ISD. Amazing hardwood floors, SS appliances, Big backyard with deck perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1204 Ridgewood Circle have any available units?
1204 Ridgewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Southlake, TX
.
What amenities does 1204 Ridgewood Circle have?
Some of 1204 Ridgewood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1204 Ridgewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Ridgewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Ridgewood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Ridgewood Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Southlake
.
Does 1204 Ridgewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Ridgewood Circle offers parking.
Does 1204 Ridgewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Ridgewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Ridgewood Circle have a pool?
No, 1204 Ridgewood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Ridgewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1204 Ridgewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Ridgewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Ridgewood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Ridgewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Ridgewood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
