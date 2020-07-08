All apartments in Southlake
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

1204 Del Mar Drive

1204 Del Mar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Del Mar Drive, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful home on one acre in Southlake! Open floor plan, 2-story living room, awesome for entertaining inside & out. 5 bedrooms-2 bedrooms down, office down, dining room, newer hardwood floors, newer custom granite, newer wrought iron door. Gourmet kitchen with double oven and GE Advantium oven! Light & bright, large master bdrm with updated baths. Media and game room upstairs, 4 full baths, HUGE, FLAT, PRIVATE backyard, refreshing lap pool, hot tub, diving board. Newer roof too! A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Del Mar Drive have any available units?
1204 Del Mar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1204 Del Mar Drive have?
Some of 1204 Del Mar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Del Mar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Del Mar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Del Mar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Del Mar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1204 Del Mar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Del Mar Drive offers parking.
Does 1204 Del Mar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Del Mar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Del Mar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1204 Del Mar Drive has a pool.
Does 1204 Del Mar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1204 Del Mar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Del Mar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Del Mar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Del Mar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Del Mar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

