1204 Del Mar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Beautiful home on one acre in Southlake! Open floor plan, 2-story living room, awesome for entertaining inside & out. 5 bedrooms-2 bedrooms down, office down, dining room, newer hardwood floors, newer custom granite, newer wrought iron door. Gourmet kitchen with double oven and GE Advantium oven! Light & bright, large master bdrm with updated baths. Media and game room upstairs, 4 full baths, HUGE, FLAT, PRIVATE backyard, refreshing lap pool, hot tub, diving board. Newer roof too! A Must See!